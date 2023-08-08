Chinese visa service center officially opened in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, August 8. /TASS/. A Chinese visa center has been officially opened in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the active support of all parties, a Chinese visa service center opened today in St. Petersburg after lengthy, thorough preparatory work," Chinese Vice Consul General Zhang Xiaoqing said at the opening ceremony. "The Consulate General will offer all-around support to the visa center on all visa-related issues."

"I am sure that the opening of China’s visa center in St. Petersburg and its further operation and development will make a serious contribution to the strengthening of Russian-Chinese cooperation," Vladimir Alimov, deputy representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in St. Petersburg, said.

According to a visa center employee, before the official opening the center operated in test mode, serving from 100 to 200 applicants per day. In all, the center is capable of serving more than 300 applicants per day, she added.

The center will receive visa applications, collect biometric personal data, and offer consultancy support. Applicants are required to fill in a questionnaire on the center’s website and book an appointment to file documents.

The Chinese consulate general, however, will continue to receive applications for Chinese passports and travel documents, and offer notary certification and marriage registration services.