Up to 190 terror-related crimes prevented in Russia since February

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian law-enforcement bodies and special services prevented 188 terror-related crimes in the country since February, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee’s (NAC) press office announced in a statement to TASS on Tuesday.

"A total of 188 terror-related crimes have been prevented in the country since this year’s February," the committee’s statement reads following its session chaired by Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov.

"In most cases, they [terrorist attacks] were prepared under the influence of radical ideas by young people with low moral qualities, leading a marginal lifestyle, and not thinking about the consequences of their actions," the statement added.

Addressing the session, Bortnikov said that during the implementation of a comprehensive plan against the terrorism ideology for 2019-2023, numerous measures were introduced to protect people from propaganda of international terrorist organizations and effective forms and methods of preventive work were launched as well.

The NAC session also focused on the necessity of raising the efficiency of all authority and educational bodies’ work aimed at shaping up among the youth the rejection of the ideas of terrorism, neo-Nazism and mass murder.