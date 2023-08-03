Russia's Supreme Court abolishes 'People's Patriotic Party — Power to the People'

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court has upheld the decision to abolish the "People's Patriotic Party of Russia - Power to the People," according to information available on the court’s website.

"The court’s findings, set forth in the contested ruling on the grounds for abolishing the party, its regional branches and other subdivisions, are reasonable and in line with the circumstances of the case and the existing legislation," the court order reads.

According to the case files, the party changed its address without informing the Justice Ministry, which is why it failed to receive correspondence and was unable to respond to reprimands. In its lawsuit, the ministry also pointed to other formal irregularities in the party’s activities, which weren’t addressed within the allotted time, the court found.

The Supreme Court banned 12 parties, religious movements, media outlets and non-profit organizations in 2022. In particular, it approved the claims filed by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to designate the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan a terrorist organization, while the Party of Good Deeds and the United Party of People with Reduced Working Capacity (OPLOT of Russia) were banned. The court also revoked the website license of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper based on a claim filed by the national telecom watchdog.