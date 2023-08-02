China opens visa center in St Petersburg in pilot mode

ST. PETERSBURG, August 2. /TASS/. China’s visa center has opened its doors in St. Petersburg, operating in a test mode, the Chinese consulate general said.

"The Chinese visa center in St. Petersburg is planning to open shortly. Currently, the visa center is operating in pilot mode," the Chinese consulate general wrote on its Telegram channel.

It is said that the applicants who have already booked an appointment to submit their documents to China’s consulate general in St. Petersburg are being notified by phone or e-mail that they can go to the visa center to submit their documents without service fees.

It was reported in April that Chinese visa centers were preparing to open their doors in Moscow and St. Petersburg to make it easier to process visa applications.