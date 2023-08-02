FSB detains Russian national traveling to Ukraine via Turkey to join Kiev’s armed forces

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Tambov Region resident who planned to travel to Ukraine via Turkey to join the Ukrainian armed forces, the FSB said in a statement.

"The illegal activities of a Russian national, a resident of the Tambov Region, have been curtailed. He is suspected of preparing to commit high treason by defecting to the enemy," the statement reads.

"It has been established that the Russian national, seeking to join the Ukrainian armed forces, initiated electronic correspondence with members of a Ukrainian nationalist detachment engaged in the recruitment and training of Russian volunteers to take part in military activities against the Russian Armed Forces. The suspect searched for and studied special literature on tactical medicine, field fortifications, weapons and military equipment in the period of April to June 2023. After that, he made an attempt to travel to Ukraine via Turkey and was detained by FSB officers while en route," the FSB added.

Criminal charges have been filed against the detainee under Articles 30.1 and 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Preparations for Committing High Treason"). Investigative and search activities are continuing.