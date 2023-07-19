Moscow Zoo trying to put pandas in the mood for love

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Pandas Ruyi and Ding Ding have been put in the same enclosure at the Moscow Zoo as zoologists hope that the two will ignite a romance, the Russian capital’s zoo reported on Wednesday.

"Both our and Chinese experts have been observing the two, with tests being performed regularly and physiological and behavioral changes being tracked. Based on the data obtained, zoologists decided it’s high time for a first date," the zoo quoted its Director General Svetlana Akulova as saying in a statement. According to it, Moscow has welcomed an expert in giant panda breeding from China.

Before bringing together the two pandas, who have also arrived in Moscow from China, a decision was made to allow the bears to get to know each other through the bars. After the personnel saw that the pandas were keen to get to know each other better, showing no aggression whatsoever, Ruyi was allowed to enter Ding Ding’s enclosure.

"The Chinese expert pointed to the fact that Ruyi and Ding Ding were quick to realize how to behave. According to him, zoologists usually mate young animals with more experienced ones," the zoo added.

Panda pregnancies can last four to five months, resulting in the birth of one, two, or on rare occasions three cubs, each weighing a mere 100 to 200 grams. All pandas across the globe, including newborn cubs, belong to China and get repatriated.