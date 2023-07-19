Court favors Russian shopper who bought high-end items at rock-bottom prices due to glitch

VOLGOGRAD, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Volgograd resident who, due to a technical malfunction on the website of Moscow’s Central Universal Department Store (TSUM), managed to buy branded goods at prices ranging from 19 to 129 rubles, or 846 times less than their actual cost, the Judicial Board for Civil Cases said.

According to the case materials, Volgograd resident Stanislav Anokhin bought branded clothing items at prices ranging from 19 to 129 rubles through a mobile app on the TSUM website. After completing the purchase but being notified by the retailer that the goods could not be delivered, he filed a lawsuit against TSUM demanding that the retailer provide the items ordered. The company, in turn, filed a counterclaim for annulment of the purchase contract, claiming that a technical malfunction on its website had caused the prices of goods to be displayed incorrectly, resulting in an 846-fold discount on the actual prices.

The case was heard by courts of three instances, each ruling in favor of the retailer. But, the Russian Supreme Court ultimately overturned their rulings and sent the case back to the court of first instance for review.

"Stanislav Anokhin ordered the goods and, after paying the cost for them, concluded a contract of sale with the retailer. That is, a contract was concluded between the parties, thus obligating the seller, the TSUM Trading Company, to duly transfer the goods to the buyer," the verdict stated.

The press office of the Volgograd Region courts told TASS that the next hearing on the case is scheduled to take place at the Dzerzhinsky District Court in Volgograd on August 10.