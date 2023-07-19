Moscow gets drenched with one-third of monthly precipitation in single day — meteorologist

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. One-third of the monthly norm of precipitation has fallen on Moscow over the past 24 hours, with the rains continuing until 6 p.m., senior Phobos meteorologist Yevgeny Tishkovets told TASS on Wednesday.

"Preliminarily, 24 mm of rain fell in Moscow over the day, which is one-third of the entire monthly norm of precipitation for July," the weatherman said. "The main rains today [will continue] in the first half of the day, especially in the morning hours. They will gradually dissipate until 6 p.m., and then they will stop completely."

In general, the weather forecast for Moscow and the Moscow Region calls for cloudy conditions with spells of intermittent sunshine. The temperature in the capital will warm up to 18-20 degrees Celsius (64-68 degrees Fahrenheit), while in the region it will be to 16-21 degrees Celsius (61-70 degrees Fahrenheit). "This is 6 degrees below where it should be according to the norm," Tishkovets explained.