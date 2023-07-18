Gender reassignment law doesn’t violate constitutional rights of people — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The recently adopted law that bans gender reassignment surgery does not violate people’s constitutional rights, Russian Deputy Health Minister Yevgenia Kotova said on Tuesday.

"In our opinion, it doesn’t violate any constitutional rights of citizens," she said at a meeting of the Federation Council’s Social Policy Committee.

Kotova said the law contains a caveat that gender reassignment issues don’t cover congenital malformations. They are considered to be diseases, in which case certain adjustments become a phase in the treatment of such conditions, Kotova said.

The State Duma on July 14 passed in the third and final reading a bill that bans surgeries to reassign gender.