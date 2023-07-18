Ukrainian handlers behind Russian national held in terror attack plot in Yaroslavl Region

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian intelligence services instructed a Russian national, who was planning a terrorist attack in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region, to gather information about the Uglich Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the press office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

According to a publicly released video conversation between Ukrainian agents and the suspect, the intel services required the coordinates of the HPP to carry out their plan to blow it up. "There are many HPPs in your region. We'll blow them all up so that they [the Russians] will have to withdraw their troops from Bakhmut (the Ukrainian name for the city of Artyomovsk - TASS)," the message released by the FSB said.

In addition, according to the conversation, the detained woman asked her handlers to make sure that Ukrainian drones flew deep into Russian territory, not just over border regions.

The FSB earlier reported that it had prevented a terrorist attack being plotted in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region. A female Russian national was detained on suspicion of gathering information about a critical infrastructure facility on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence services. The FSB noted that it retrieved communication devices from the detainee containing her correspondence with her Ukrainian intel handler, in which they discussed details of the crime being plotted. Criminal charges have been filed under Part 1, Article 30 and Part 2, Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Plotting a Terrorist Attack"), which stipulate punishment of up to 10 years of incarceration.