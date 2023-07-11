Moscow court slaps Discord app with $66,000 fine for failing to delete prohibited content

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A lower level Moscow court has slapped the Discord messaging app with a 6 million ruble ($66,470) fine for its failure to delete content banned in Russia, TASS reports from the courtroom.

"The court has deemed Discord Inc. liable under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (failure of a website owner to delete information or a web page if an obligation to delete such information is mandated by Russian law) and has set the penalty as a fine in the amount of 6 million rubles," the judge pronounced.

The charges were filed against Discord due to the app’s failure to delete pornographic images featuring underage persons or information for recruiting them for such activities.