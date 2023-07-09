Fifteen cases of meningococcal infection registered in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Specialists of the regional office of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) in the Sverdlovsk Region have announced 15 cases of the meningococcal infection, including two deaths, the press service of the watchdog said in a statement on Sunday.

"During the course of monitoring over exposed persons two more cases were detected among employees of the Ozon distribution center, as well as two cases and one asymptomatic circulator of infection among Uralhimmash staff (staff workers lived in one hostel with Ozon employees). As of July 9, 2023 a total of 15 cases of the meningococcal infection were registered, including two deaths," the statement reads.

Medical observation of all exposed persons continues, the press service added. "Epidemic control measures continue. The situation is closely controlled by Rospotrebnadzor’s office in the Sverdlovsk Region," according to the statement.

On Friday, the Sverdlovsk Region’s Health Ministry said that the number of hospitalized people as a result of becoming infected with the meningococcal infection among employees of the Ozon distribution center in Yekaterinburg had risen to eight. Previously the ministry reported two deaths.