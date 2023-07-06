Russian passports to be issued to all Kherson Region residents by end of summer

GENICHESK, July 6. /TASS/. Russian passports will be issued to all people living on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region by the end of this summer, acting governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo told TASS on Thursday.

"This process is proceeding very intensively. All the mechanisms are working smoothly. All people living on the left bank who have reached a passport eligibility age will receive Russian passports by the end of this summer," he said.

He said earlier that Russian passports had been issued to more than 120,000 out of 200,000 people living in the region.