Patriarch Kirill holds meeting with papal envoy Matteo Zuppi

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill has held a meeting with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's envoy for the Ukrainian settlement.

"Your Eminence, I am very pleased that you have come to Moscow accompanied by comrades whom I know well. We appreciate that His Holiness has sent you specifically to Moscow. You lead one of the largest dioceses in Italy and you are a very well-known archpastor serving your people," the patriarch said at the beginning of the meeting, according to footage distributed by the Izvestia newspaper's Telegram channel.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the papal envoy for the Ukrainian settlement and the president of the Italian Bishops' Conference, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday evening. He began the second phase of his mission on Wednesday. According to the press service of the Holy See, the trip will last until June 29. Its goal is to make a humanitarian contribution to the search for a way out of the current tragic situation in order to achieve a just peace. Earlier, the cardinal visited Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and religious figures.