Court arrests Ukrainian national Ischyuk for gathering information on Russian military

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovsky Court arrested a Ukrainian national, last name Ischyuk, detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Lugansk for gathering information on location of the Russian military. The court ruling has not yet entered into effect and can be appealed.

Previously, the court said that her case involves classified information, and therefore the court process will take place behind closed doors, under the FSB’s request.

According to a court source, E.A. Ischyuk was arrested until August 28. The defendant pleaded guilty and disclosed that she handed over gathered information via Telegram messenger.