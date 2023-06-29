Russian children's rights commissioner, papal envoy discuss humanitarian issues

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova discussed issues related to the protection of children's rights with papal peace envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.

"I met with President of the Italian Bishops' Conference Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. [We] discussed humanitarian issues related to military action and the protection of children's rights," Lvova-Belova wrote on her Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, she pointed out that she believed that Christian love and mercy will help in dialogue and mutual understanding.

Earlier, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Russia Archbishop Pavel (Paolo) Pezzi told TASS that the papal special envoy discussed humanitarian issues during a meeting with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, he began the second phase of his mission.

According to the press service of the Holy See, the trip will last until June 29. Its goal is to make a humanitarian contribution to the search for a way out of the current tragic situation in order to achieve a just peace. Earlier, the cardinal visited Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and religious figures.