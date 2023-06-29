Russian Orthodox Church head to meet with papal envoy on June 29 — church source

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in Moscow on Thursday afternoon, a Russian Orthodox Church source told TASS.

"We can confirm this information," he said, when asked to comment on Apostolic Nuncio to Russia Archbishop Giovanni d'Aniello’s remark that a meeting between Patriarch Kirill and Cardinal Zuppi would take place on Thursday afternoon.

Archbishop d'Aniello noted that Pope Francis had instructed the cardinal to carry out a humanitarian mission in the first place. The Vatican diplomat added that there were also plans for a meeting with Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

Earlier, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Russia Archbishop Pavel (Paolo) Pezzi told TASS that the papal envoy had held a meeting with Russian Presidential Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov, mostly discussing humanitarian issues related to refugees. According to Archbishop Pezzi, the meeting was constructive.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine and president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday night. According to the Vatican press service, the main purpose of his mission is to make a humanitarian contribution to the search for a way out of the current tragic situation in order to achieve a just peace. Earlier, the cardinal visited Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and religious leaders.