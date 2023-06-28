Ukrainian counteroffensive causes little effect on LPR’s reconstruction — leader

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive does not affect the reconstruction work in the Lugansk People’s Republic, except for communities near the frontline, the LPR’s acting head Leonid Pasechnik has said.

"This [counterattack by the Ukrainian army] does not particularly affect progress in reconstruction work on the territory of the region as a whole. Of course, it affects the reconstruction work in the territory of Lisichansk, Severodonetsk, Rubezhnoye and Kremennaya, that is those settlements which are in close proximity to the line of engagement. Unfortunately, we do not have an opportunity to arrange for full-scale repair work in these areas. <...> In the rest of the LPR’s territory such work is being carried out in full," he said on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Earlier, Pasechnik said that the situation in the communities near the frontline remained tense, with bombardments taking place every day.