Iran favors visa-free travel for Russians, says ambassador to Moscow

VILLAGE OF MAIMA /Republic of Altai/, June 23. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Friday Tehran favored scrapping visas for Russians.

"We support removing visas altogether, so that our citizens can enjoy visa-free travel," the Iranian diplomat told TASS on the sidelines of the Second International Altai Forum.

Although Tehran and Moscow agreed to initiate visa facilitation procedures for groups of tourists back on January 1, 2023, "the process has certainly been stalled, as both countries had to present lists of relevant travel companies," the ambassador lamented. "These [lists of] companies have lately been submitted, and hopefully, we will witness visas for group travel being canceled for our citizens," he said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Vakhrukov told reporters at the Russia—Islamic World: KazanForum 2023 international economic forum that Russia may open visa-free travel to groups of Iranian visitors this summer.