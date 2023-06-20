Apple facing first fine for refusal to delete prohibited information in Russia — court

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. An administrative protocol due to the refusal to delete prohibited data was for the first time drawn up in Russia against Appe, judicial section No. 422 in the Tagansky District of Moscow told TASS.

"The court received a protocol in respect of Apple on the committal of an administrative offense stipulated in Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code (failure of the website owner to remove information or a web page in case Russian laws provides for the obligation to remove such information," a court spokesperson said.

The article provides for an administrative as a fine ranging from 800,000 to four million rubles ($9,500-47,300). This is the first case when the protocol was settled against Apple in Russia.