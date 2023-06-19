More than 50 countries to hold Remembrance and Mourning Day ceremonies

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Candle of Memory and Fiery Pictures of War remembrance ceremonies will be held on the Day of Memory and Mourning on June 21-22 all over Russia, including the new regions of the country. More than 50 countries will see such events, too, said State Duma member Olga Zanko, the head of the central office of the All-Russia public movement Volunteers of Victory.

"The campaign Candle of Memory and Fiery Pictures of War will be held overnight on June 21-22 in 89 regions of Russia, as well as abroad. <...> Our ceremonies will take place in more than 50 countries, including Brazil, Tunisia, Lebanon, Panama, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and others," she told a news conference ahead of the Day of Memory and Mourning.

This year, there will be more locations, Zanko said. Last year there were 1,250 locations and this year there will be more than 1,500 of them.

"This year we also suggest lighting candles in memory of the fallen soldiers who gave their lives in the special military operation," she added.