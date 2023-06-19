Moldova’s Shor Party to fight court ruling deeming it unconstitutional — leader

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. After being declared unconstitutional by a verdict of Moldova's Constitutional Court, the country’s Shor opposition party is consulting with its lawyers on possible ways to continue its activity and will present its decision within 48 hours, party leader Ilan Shor said.

"We are not going to submit to the decision and will continue our activities both socially and politically. <...> We are consulting with lawyers, with former members of the Constitutional Court. <...> Literally in the next 48 hours we will come out with some concrete decision," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

He also said that the party will be represented at the local, parliamentary and presidential elections despite the court’s decision.

"The Shor party will participate in the elections, we will take the necessary legal steps, we will find a way in which the team of the Shor party, which today, in fact, counts on the next elections for a majority in the parliament, will participate in both local and parliamentary and presidential elections with its candidate," he said.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled to uphold the government's request to ban the Shor party. The Constitutional Court’s decision gives the government, which was formed by the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, an opportunity to request to ban the Shor party from the parliament. In particular, the decision of the court ordered the Justice Ministry to create a commission to liquidate the party and remove it from the register.