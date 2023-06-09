Donetsk People’s Republic starts to issue passports for travelling abroad — ministry

DONETSK, June 10. /TASS/. The migration department of the Interior Ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) started issuing external passports to DPR residents on Friday, as previously, this documentation could only be obtained in other Russian regions, the DPR Interior Ministry said.

"On June 9, the Migration Department of the Interior Ministry in the Donetsk People’s Republic began issuing five-year-valid passports that verify the identity of a citizen of the Russian Federation outside its territory. Previously, residents of our region could obtain such a document only in other Russian regions," the statement said.