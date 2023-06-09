Woman wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka in DPR

DONETSK, June 9. /TASS/. A woman sustained wounds when Ukrainian troops bombarded the town of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Friday morning, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

"The DPR JCCC received information on civilian casualties in the republic’s towns as of 9:00 a.m. on June 9. A woman born in 1975 was wounded <...> in Gorlovka," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, in the morning, Ukrainian troops fired 10 shells at Gorlovka using multiple-launch rocket systems.