Nearly 350 shells fired from Ukraine crash on Shebekino district in one day

BELGOROD, June 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army fired 345 pieces of various ammunition into the territory of the Shebekino district of the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram account on Thursday.

"A total of 345 pieces of ammunition were fired at the Shebekino urban district; in 18 cases explosive devices were dropped from drones. There were no casualties," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, several industrial enterprises and a hotel building were damaged in the town of Shebekino on June 7. The number of destroyed and damaged homes and vehicles is being specified. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka there were 40 strikes, with 2 apartment buildings and 8 private houses damaged.

In the Belgorod district, shrapnel from air defense systems damaged the glass windows of two balconies in two apartments of an apartment building and a power transmission line in the village of Razumnoye. In the Borisovo district, the village of Gruzskoye came under mortar fire, which damaged the roof of a farm storage facility and 11 pieces of farm machinery. Eleven mortar shells were fired at the town of Grayvoron over the past 24 hours.

There were no casualties from the shelling over the past 24 hours.