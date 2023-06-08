Romania demands Russian embassy staff be cut by over 50 employees — foreign ministry

BUCHAREST, June 8. /TASS/. Romanian authorities have demanded that the staff at the Russian embassy be reduced by more than 50 employees within 30 days, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Thursday.

"The Foreign Ministry announces that at the request of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, the Russian ambassador to Bucharest was notified today, June 8, 2023, that the Romanian authorities have decided to reduce the number of diplomats as well as technical and administrative staff at the Russian mission to Romania to a figure comparable to the diplomats as well as technical and administrative staff at the Romanian mission to Russia," the statement said.

"The Russian side was also informed that it has 30 days to implement the Romanian side’s decision," it said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that Moscow "will respond accordingly" to Romania’s move to downsize Russia’s embassy in Bucharest.