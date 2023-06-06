Belgorod authorities refute reports about Ukrainian saboteurs active in region

BELGOROD, June 6. /TASS/. The authorities of the Belgorod Region have refuted reports that several armed Ukrainian sabotage groups were active on its territory.

"Information about several armed enemy groups being active in the Belgorod Region is false. At this time, phone calls to the region’s residents about the adversary’s armed sabotage groups being active in the region have intensified. On messaging apps, the callers introduce themselves as members of the Interior Ministry and say that Belgorod residents can detain on their own the saboteurs who use police vehicles and wear the uniform of Russian servicemen with white bands on their arms," a statement published by the regional crisis center on Tuesday said.

It is noted that law enforcement and authorities would never contact residents via messaging apps with calls originating in another country. "Be vigilant and trust only official sources," the crisis center added.