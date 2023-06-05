Putin has regular personal contact with local officials in charge of special op — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has regular personal communications with local officials in charge of the special military operation, but there are no plans to publish transcripts of such conversations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

It was reported earlier that Putin had telephone conversations with Vladimir Zhdanov, head of the Shebekino District, Belgorod Region, which has been under sustained attack by Ukrainian forces, as well as with Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces unit and deputy commander of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps.

"The president traditionally always prefers to have different sources of information, especially when it comes to the special military operation, and along with official reports, of course, he regularly makes such calls and gets information directly from the ground. He has always done this and continues to do so. The communication is well established and everything is done quite promptly on the president's orders," the Kremlin spokesman said. In response to a clarifying question about whether there are plans to publish transcripts of such conversations, Peskov explained: "The president discloses the information about such conversations that he deems necessary. Of course, we could hardly talk about the feasibility of publishing abridged transcripts."

According to Alaudinov, in his earlier phone conversation Putin "actually showed paternal concern for the fighters," and assured them that they would be provided with everything they needed. After the conversation with Zhdanov, it was also reported that the president heard a report on the situation and gave all necessary instructions.