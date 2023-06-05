Ukrainian drone activity intensifies in borderline Kursk Region — governor

KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have been deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at a more intensive pace over the past week, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said at the regional administration’s situational briefing on Monday.

"Over the past week, Ukraine has been using unmanned aerial vehicles with growing intensity," Starovoit said.

To combat penetration by drones, the Kursk Region has deployed electronic warfare defenses and purchased anti-drone guns. As Starovoit noted earlier, over the past three days air defense systems stationed in the Kursk Region’s border areas shot down several Ukrainian drones.

The Kursk Region authorities have extended the high (yellow) terrorist alert level, introduced on February 4, for a period of enhanced measures for protecting and defending the region. On October 19, 2022, the region introduced a medium response level: identity checks in border areas have been tightened on individuals entering and exiting the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located, and on all main highways. Measures to ensure the security of critical infrastructure and educational establishments have been enhanced. Luggage security checks at railway and bus stations have been tightened and city buses have been equipped with emergency buttons.