Ukrainian border guard implicated in murder of Mariupol residents indicted

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia's Investigative Committee filed charges against a Ukrainian border guard involved in the killing of civilians in Mariupol, the agency's press service told reporters.

"The Russian Investigative Committee has filed charges against Sergey Rostovsky, a serviceman of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service. He is accused of committing crimes under part 1 of article 356, part 2 of article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (cruel treatment of civilians, use of prohibited means and methods in an armed conflict, murder)," the statement said.

According to investigators, on March 26, 2022, Rostovsky, while in Mariupol, saw a man and a woman driving a scooter. At his request, they stopped, and when the shooting started in a nearby street, the frightened civilians decided to hide in a safe place. Rostovsky then opened fire, fatally wounding them.

"The evidence of Rostovsky's guilt is the testimony of other Ukrainian servicemen who were present at the scene at the time of the murder, as well as the testimony of local residents who were eyewitnesses. In addition, Rostovsky also pleaded guilty and reported the circumstances of the crime during his testimony at the scene," the Investigative Committee concluded.