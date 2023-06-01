Turkey drops idea of accommodating Russian, Ukrainian tourists in different hotels

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Turkish side has dropped the idea of accommodating Russian and Ukrainian tourists at different hotels during this season, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexey Yerkhov told TASS.

"From time to time, on these of those social networks, you may come across reports about some conflict situation between our tourists with vacationers from Ukraine, Poland and other countries," he noted. "Before the beginning of this season, Turkish businesses were said to be looking at the expediency of the practice of a sort of ‘segregation’ by hotels. But is have been decided not to do this."

According to the Russian diplomat, there were not very many such conflicts during the previous season, so, this decision is quite logical. In his words, the hope is that people come to Turkey "to vacation, not to get rowdy."

"It is important to understand one thing: ‘blowing hot air’ on the internet, even with lost of Likes, cannot protect your rights. If anything illegal happens against you, you’d better turn to the police of call the consulate general. This is what you should do. And idle talk won’t do. And, of course, you should be taking the high road, not yielding to provocations or stooping to hooliganism," he stressed.