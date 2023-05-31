Ukrainian attack in Russia’s southwest region leaves four people injured — governor

BELGOROD, May 31. /TASS/. Four people sustained wounds in a Ukrainian attack on the town of Shebekino in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The situation in Shebekino has deteriorated. At 03:15 a.m. last night, the town came under a massive attack. Four people were wounded. All of them are currently being given [medical] assistance," the region’s governor said.

According to Gladkov, a man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to the neck and back and a woman was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds to her arm and forearm. Another two women refused to be hospitalized, the governor added.

Windows were broken, with the facades and roofs damaged at eight residential blocks and four private houses; a school and two office buildings were also damaged, Gladkov wrote. Also, a shop was burned down, and 12 cars were damaged. The restoration work will begin later today.