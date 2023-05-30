Moscow airports functioning properly — air regulator

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Airports of Moscow and the Moscow Region are operating as usual and the air traffic is serviced without any specificities, the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) told reporters.

"Airports of Moscow and the Moscow Region are operating in normal conditions as of 08:00 am Moscow time on May 30, 2023. All airport services and air traffic control dispatchers are working within normal limits," the press service informed.

Moscow and the Moscow Region have sustained a drone attack early on Tuesday. Several buildings were damaged, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.