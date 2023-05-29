Volunteer squads in borderline Kursk Region switch to round-the-clock vigil

KURSK, May 29. /TASS/. Volunteer people’s militia squads set up in the Kursk Region bordering on Ukraine to render assistance to law-enforcement agencies, patrol territories and protect vital infrastructure have switched to round-the-clock operations, Regional Governor Roman Starovoit said on Monday.

"The volunteer people’s militia squads have been carrying out round-the-clock patrols of vital engineering infrastructure in borderline areas on a constant basis actually since the May holidays. I request that such round-the-clock vigil be ensured on a constant basis strictly in accordance with the schedules of the allocation of patrols until a special order," the governor said at a meeting of the regional government.

The Kursk regional authorities have analyzed the latest events in the Bryansk and Belgorod Regions when Ukrainian subversive groups made incursions into their territory in May and are planning to continue bolstering the state border protection and fortification work, he said.

The Kursk regional authorities have extended the high (yellow) level of terror alert since February 4 for the period of enhanced measures for protection the region’s territory. The medium level of response has been in place in the region since October 19, 2022 and the regional authorities have enhanced pass control on the borderline territory, at entry to and exit from the city of Kurchatov where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located and control along the region’s major routes. They have also tightened protection of infrastructural facilities and educational institutions, security checks at railway and auto stations and prohibited the use of drones.