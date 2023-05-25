Georgian Airways opens transit flights from Russia to Europe

TBILISI, May 25. /TASS/. Georgian Airways will begin transit flights from Moscow to European countries via Tbilisi, the company's head Tamaz Gaiashvili told TASS on Thursday.

"Flights appeared with the establishment of [air travel with the Russian Federation]. We had Paris and other destinations, but now people can fly to Tbilisi [from Moscow] and then continue their journey. Alternatively, they may stay in Tbilisi for several days before flying to Paris, Vienna, and other locations. There are numerous flights from Tbilisi to Europe, including Milan, Thessaloniki, and Larnaca," he said.

Gaiashvili emphasized that no transit flights from Moscow to Europe via Tbilisi will be technically launched. "We have launched direct flights to Moscow, and passengers can fly anywhere in transit through Tbilisi," he said.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree abolishing the visa regime for citizens of Georgia from May 15. By another decree, the president canceled the ban on flights by Russian airlines and sales of tours to Georgia, which had been in effect since 2019. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili slammed the decisions taken by the Russian side as provocative, while the government and the ruling "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" party welcomed the visa-free regime and direct flights for Georgian citizens. Georgian Airways, the country's primary airline, began direct flights on May 20. Russian airline Red Wings will begin flying to Georgia in June.