MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. US and Swiss vocalist Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday, according to the statement posted on her page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the message said.

"All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly," it said.

Earlier in the day, Sky News said citing the statement of the rock singer’s spokesperson, "Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland."

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement said.

Born Anne Marie Bullock in the United States on November 26, 1939, Tina Turner released her first solo album ‘Tina Turns the Country On!’ in 1974. In 2000 she announced her retirement after a 40-year career in singing. Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and was placed on the Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Artists list. In 2021 she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland (Ohio). In 2013, she became a Swiss citizen, relinquishing her US citizenship.