Withdrawal of brands from Russia not affected standard of living of most citizens — poll

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The decision of a number of foreign companies to withdraw from the Russian market has not affected the standard of living and quality of life of the majority of Russian citizens, as almost 40% of respondents say that Russia can easily replace the vacated niches with domestic products, according to a survey conducted by Otkrytie Bank on May 11-18 among 1,000 respondents aged 18-65.

Thus, 53% of respondents said that the withdrawal of famous foreign brands from Russia had not affected their standard of living and quality of consumption. About 18% of Russians saw positive changes.

Another 29% of respondents admitted that their standard of living and quality of consumption had worsened in connection with the withdrawal of famous foreign brands.

Also 21% of respondents have a negative attitude to such a decision of foreign companies, because they will lack their goods and services. Another 16% of respondents think that the decision of companies to leave Russia is unjustified.

At the same time, 38% of respondents said that Russia can easily replace their products and services with domestic ones. Another 25% admitted that they had not used the goods and services of the companies that had left.

However, according to the survey, 44% of Russians would like to see the return of foreign companies and their brands. In addition, 34% of respondents do not want to see foreign companies and brands in Russia, while 22% found it difficult to answer this question.