Putin says opponents should worry about own migrant problems, not interfere with Russia's

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia's opponents cannot cope with their own migrant situation, but are trying to create problems in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations on Friday.

"The migrant situation is yet another important area. Taking into account its role in the scale and quality of interethnic relations in our country, we are facing multiple problems indeed. <…> Meanwhile, our so-called adversaries are trying to get in the way and create additional problems for us here," Putin said.

The Russian leader said he was surprised by this since "they’ve got their own problems." "They are clearly struggling with this," Putin added.

According to Putin, people who come to live in these countries do not speak the local language as they don’t feel at home.

"It’s amazing, but that’s the way it is. Nevertheless, they are trying to make problems for us here," he lamented as he accused Russia’s adversaries of "rubbing salt in the wound to aggravate existing problems.".