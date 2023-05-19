Number of flights between Russia, Egypt to rise due to active tourist season — envoy

KAZAN, May 19. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt do not plan to increase the number of flights, though an active tourist season may push it up, Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih el-Nagari told TASS on Friday.

Asked whether an increase in the number of flights from Russia to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh is planned, the diplomat noted that the two countries "already have a considerable number of flights per week."

"When a commercial necessity arises, when there is a sufficient number of tourists to justifiably extend [the number of] flights between Egypt and Russia, including on those directions, we will do it. We surely increase the number of flights in peak season," he said on the sidelines of ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’.