SIMFEROPOL, May 18. /TASS/. Train service has resumed between Simferopol and Sevastopol in Crimea, after a stretch of the railway was damaged recently, the Crimean Railway has said.

"At 9:28 pm Moscow time, train service on the Chistenkaya-Pochtovoye section of the Simferopol-Sevastopol route was resumed and trains are running according to the established schedule," the railway company said in a statement posted to Telegram.