Acting LPR interior minister operated on after being wounded in blast in central Lugansk

LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. Acting Interior Minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Igor Kornet has been operated on after being wounded in a blast in central Lugansk and is in stable condition now, Kornet’s former adviser and military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS on Monday.

"Now, Igor [Kornet] is in stable condition. More time is needed to assess his condition. Doctors say he underwent a difficult surgery," he said.

An attempt on Kornet’s life was staged in central Donetsk on Monday. A grenade exploded inside a barber’s shop wounding seven people. Kornet was taken to a hospital with severe wounds. Later, a spokesman for local law enforcement told TASS that a passerby was killed in the blast. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case. According to local emergency services, nine people were evacuated from apartment blocks near the blast site.