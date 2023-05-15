Azimuth airline starts sales of tickets to Georgia — company

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Azimuth Airlines has started selling tickets for flights from Moscow to Tbilisi (Georgia). The tickets became available on the official website of the airline on Monday.

According to the booking system, ticket prices range from 17,148 rubles ($215) to 62,798 rubles ($788).

Tickets for the flight from Vnukovo Airport to Tbilisi Airport will be available from May 19. However, the company's management has so far refused to comment on this information to TASS.

Earlier, head of the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia, Givi Davitashvili said in an interview with the Imedi TV channel that his agency had issued permission to the Russian airline Azimuth to operate charter flights from Russia to the republic from May 17.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens, beginning on May 15. Another presidential decree canceled a ban on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia and on selling tours to the country which had been in effect since 2019.

The visa regime with Georgia was first introduced by a decision of the Russian authorities in 2000. Meanwhile, Russian nationals have enjoyed visa-free trips to Georgia since 2012. Under Georgian law, citizens of Russia may visit the country without a visa and stay in Georgia for up to a year. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia.