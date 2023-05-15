Three Russian airlines vie for right to fly to Georgia, says country’s economy minister

TBILISI, May 15. /TASS/. Three Russian airlines have applied for permits to operate flights to all three international airports in Georgia - Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili announced on Monday.

"As for Russian airlines, we have applications from three airlines, but we are reviewing the paperwork and will make a final decision based on the criteria. This will happen before the end of the day, when the examination process is completed, and, presumably, a decision can be expected tomorrow," Davitashvili said at the briefing.

He also said that "as of today, there is a request [to operate flights] both in the direction of Tbilisi and Kutaisi and Batumi, that is, all three [international] airports" of Georgia.

According to Davitashvili, there is also a request for direct flights from Georgian Airways. He stressed that many countries operate flights to Moscow, so the Georgian authorities do not see any problem with their national airlines flying there. The Georgian government, he said, will look at how other countries operate flights with Russia, and will pay special attention to the maintenance of the aircraft of Russian airlines.

Earlier on Monday, Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Economy announced that Russian airlines had applied to the body to start direct flights to the country.

The agency emphasized that a decision on each application would be made after a detailed review of each particular airline, their status in connection with international sanctions.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens, beginning on May 15. Another presidential decree canceled a ban on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia and on selling tours to the country which had been in effect since 2019.

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili called the decisions taken by the Russian side provocative, while the government and the ruling Georgian Dream Democratic Georgia party welcomed the possibility of visa-free travel for Georgian citizens to Russia as well as direct flights between the countries.