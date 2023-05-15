Turkey to hold second round of presidential elections, says Supreme Election Council

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Presidential candidates did not win over 50% of the votes in Turkey's May 14 elections, that is why a second round of voting will be held on May 28, head of Turkey's Supreme Election Council Ahmet Yener said during a Turkish TV live broadcast on Monday.

"The second round of the presidential election will be held on Sunday, May 28," he said.

According to him, as of 3:15 p.m. local time (coinciding with Moscow time), after opening 100% of ballot boxes, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.51% of the votes. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 44.88%, and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance got 5.7% of the votes.

According to the head of the Supreme Election Council, the turnout was 88.92%.

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu will compete for the presidency in the second round. The winner will be the candidate with a simple majority of votes.

Turkey held presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14. According to the results of the elections for the 600-seat parliament of the new convocation, the ruling alliance led by Erdogan won a majority of seats.