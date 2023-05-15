Russian National Guard detains 29 LPR residents for enabling Ukrainian forces over week

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) troops over the past week have detained 29 accomplices of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the agency’s press service told TASS.

"Russian National Guard servicemen have carried out active field operations that resulted in the detention within the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic of accomplices of the Ukrainian regime (29 people engaged in aiding and abetting the Ukrainian armed forces), as well as the uncovering of weapons dumps containing small arms ammunition, artillery shells and fuses for mines," the statement said.

The press service also reported that special Rosgvardiya units discovered about 10,000 cartridges of different calibers, more than 80 artillery shells, 42 anti-tank mines and 180 fuses for them in secret Ukrainian military caches and weapons stashes over the past week. The Russian servicemen also seized 220 hand grenades, an ATGM launcher and Kornet anti-tank system from civilians.

"Quadcopters and mobile phones were seized from those suspected of aiding the Ukrainian military. The mobile phones contained data about the location and movement of military equipment on LPR territory, as well as engineering structures and facilities," the press service said.