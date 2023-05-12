Court in Pakistan bars authorities from arresting ex-PM Khan till May 17

ISLAMABAD, May 12. /TASS/. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred authorities from arresting former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan till May 17 in any new case, Geo TV reported.

Minutes after the IHC gave Khan a two-week reprieve, it also barred authorities from arresting him in the jurisdiction of Islamabad after May 9.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court termed the politician’s arrest "invalid and unlawful" and ruled to release him from custody. However, the former prime minister was not allowed to return home and was instead told to spend the night at a hotel nearby to reappear at the court on Friday. Earlier today, the IHC granted Khan two-week bail.

Khan was arrested in Islamabad on May 9, which immediately sparked rallies from his supporters. He is being accused of corruption and using his foundation and spouse to launder money. The former prime minister is suspected of receiving "billions of rupees" from an unnamed real estate company for legalizing 50 bln rupees (about $175.5 mln) wired from the UK when Khan was the head of government.