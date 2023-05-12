Tourist visits to Russia’s Far Eastern spaceport see twofold rise

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The number of tourists visiting the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East nearly doubled in 2022 from the pre-pandemic level, Russia’s state-run Roscosmos space corporation told TASS.

"The Vostochny spaceport <…> is showing some impressive numbers: in 2022, the flow of tourists grew by 87% to exceed 3,200 people, from more than 1,700 visitors in 2019," Roscosmos said.

The sharp rise in visitors came as anti-coronavirus restrictions were lifted and the spaceport was included in several government programs to encourage interest in industrial tourism and promote new destinations.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists visiting Baikonur, the Russian space launch complex in Kazakhstan, recovered to the 2019 level last year. "In 2022, the Baikonur figures stood where they were in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, at around 1,700 visitors per year. But the key point is that Baikonur was opened [to the public] only last summer," Roscosmos clarified.

In April 2022, authorities in the Far Eastern Amur Region announced plans to list the Vostochny spaceport among Russia’s top nationwide "branded" destinations for package tours. Later, the Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities told TASS that strategic initiatives were being developed jointly with Roscosmos as well as the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and the region’s Economic Development Ministry to promote industrial tourism at the Vostochny spaceport.