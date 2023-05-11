Info on swarm of drones heading to Moscow on May 9 unconfirmed, says general

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The information on a hundred of enemy drones heading to Moscow on May 9 during the Victory Day celebrations was taken from social media and has no official confirmation, Presidium Chairman of the Officers of Russia nationwide organization, Hero of Russia Major-General Sergey Lipovoi told TASS on Thursday.

The general told reporters earlier on Thursday that about a hundred of enemy drones that headed to Moscow on May 9 were disabled by air defenses and electronic warfare systems. He also said that the enemy had for the first time employed US-made drones with an operational range of 800 km and the UAVs had been launched from Ukrainian territory.

"This is not official information. The reports were uploaded in social media and have no confirmation at the current moment. The holiday passed calmly and no incidents with drones were registered in the capital," the general said.