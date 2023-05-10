Visa applications to be processed only by German Embassy in Moscow, mission reports

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Starting in June, the visa departments of the German consulates general in Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk will stop accepting visa applications, with all documents to be processed by the German Embassy in Moscow, the embassy reports on its website.

"Regardless of your region, the processing of all visa applications will be carried out only at the German Embassy in Moscow. Visa departments of the consulates general in Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk will stop accepting applications on 31.05.2023," the statement says.

VisaMetric visa centers in Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk will continue their work, but processing the applications may take longer due to the mailing of documents from one region to another.

The German missions in Russia also stated on their portals that given the increased demand, booking an appointment to file the documents will change starting in June. "You will no longer be able to make an appointment directly with the visa department or VisaMetric visa center. You will need to put yourself on a waiting list through the embassy reservation system. The embassy will then make an appointment for your application in the order it was received," they said, adding that appointments to apply for a Schengen visa in Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk will still be booked through a VisaMetric service partner.