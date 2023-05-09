Work on Game of Thrones’ prequel suspended due to writers strike

NEW YORK, May 9. /TASS/. The work on creating a new prequel movie for the Game of Thrones series has been suspended due to the strike of the Writers Guild of America, US writer George R.R. Martin said on his website.

"The writers’ strike is on. No one wanted this — no writer with an ounce of sense, anyway — but the producers and the studios and the networks and the streamers gave us no choice," Martin said.

"The writer’s room on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has closed for the duration. [Writer] Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines," the writer added.

The first writers’ strike over fifteen years is in the US since May 2. The decision to initiate the strike was made after failed talks between writers and Netflix, Amazon, The Walt Disney, Paramount, and Apple TV on new agreements and the salary increase.